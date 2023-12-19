Matt Cardona is the King of the Indies, and that’s a spot that he is very happy about.

The former title holder for WWE, NWA, IMPACT, GCW and more spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. Some other topics that Cardona discussed was him rejecting a WWE deal in 2019 before his release in 2020, and how his former WWE persona, Zack Ryder, is dead forever. Highlights are below.

On rejecting a WWE deal in 2019:

I didn’t take the deal, because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to stay or go. It weighed on me every single day. Like what am I going to do? Am I going to stay? Am I going to go? And ultimately, the decision was made for me, thank God. Because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I knew I didn’t want to just be a guy on the roster. Even now. Like I don’t want to go to WWE or AEW and just be a guy on the roster. Been there done that. And if someone is doing that, or wants that then fine. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. It’s just not right for me.

On not being contacted by WWE to return:

I mean, I’ll be honest when all those people got rehired, I was thinking, not me? The guy who has been doing everything? What was the prerequisite to getting re-signed, not doing anything? Besides like Chelsea and like The Good Brothers, and a handful of others, most people didn’t do anything. But that’s fine. Everyone has a different path, a different story. Do you have a chip on my shoulder about that? I wouldn’t say a chip, like a little crumb. But listen, this isn’t about proving people wrong. It’s about proving myself right. My fans right. If I can convert some doubters and get some new fans along the way, so be it. You know, but I can’t have this goal of being the absolute best with like negativity driving it, if that makes sense.

On never returning as Zack Ryder: