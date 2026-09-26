Matt Cardona believes wrestlers have more control over getting themselves over than ever before.

Cardona was among the early adopters of social media as a way for wrestlers to build their own audience outside of traditional television.

In 2011, while still working in WWE as Zack Ryder, he launched his “Z! True Long Island Story” YouTube series, which helped him develop a strong following with fans.

Taking to social media this week, Cardona reflected on that approach and argued that wrestlers who aren’t connecting with the audience need to find their own way to change that.

“If you’re a pro wrestler and you’re not over. It’s your fault,” Cardona wrote. “Find a way. Create your own path.”

Cardona included a clip from his recent interview with Chris Distefano, where he discussed his decision to use social media to build his popularity with fans rather than simply waiting for opportunities to come his way.