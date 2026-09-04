Matt Cardona has revealed the exact moment he suffered a torn triceps during his match against Kit Wilson on WWE Main Event.

The injury occurred during the Main Event portion of the August 21 WWE SmackDown taping. With the match airing on YouTube this week, Cardona shared footage of the seemingly routine spot that left him sidelined.

Cardona said he immediately felt something was wrong after delivering a dropkick from the second rope. However, because he had performed the move hundreds of times, he initially dismissed the possibility of a serious injury.

“Here’s the footage of me tearing my tricep during a match against Kit Wilson,” Cardona wrote on X. “I hit my dropkick off the second rope and something didn’t feel right. But there’s no way I could hurt myself on a move I’ve done hundreds of times…right?”

Cardona continued wrestling, but the next several spots confirmed his concerns.

“Then I closelined him over the top rope and that felt weird too,” he added. “Once I grabbed the rope for my baseball slide, I knew I tore my tricep.”

Cardona has since undergone surgery and is now beginning the rehabilitation process. Despite the setback, he made it clear that he intends to return.

“Injuries suck, but they are part of the job,” Cardona wrote. “I’m recovering after surgery and start rehab today. I’ll be back. I’M NOT FINISHED.”