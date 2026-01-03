The first episode of WWE SmackDown of the New Year of 2026 took place on January 2 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, Matt Cardona made his surprise return to WWE television as an opponent for Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly.

While making his way to the ring for the match, which he ultimately won via his Rough Ryder finisher, Cardona’s WWE signing and position on the main roster on SmackDown was confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary on the broadcast.

Following the conclusion of the 1/2 broadcast, “The Indy God” spoke about no longer being “Indy,” and how he finally made his return home to WWE.

Matt Cardona posted the following statement via social media:

April 15, 2020…Zack Ryder was released from WWE. It had to happen. Being a WWE Superstar was my lifelong dream. I had been signed for 14 years…on TV for 13. I traveled all over the world, had action figures, won championships, and experienced everything else that came with living the dream. I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. While it was a heartbreaking day, I was grateful for my time in WWE. I knew I had 3 options. I could feel sorry for myself, become bitter, and fade into obscurity. I could coast off my WWE name and make some money for the rest of my life playing the greatest hits. OR I could reinvent myself, work my ass off, try to outwork every motherfucker out there, and create my own path. I chose option 3. These past 5 years on the indies have been the greatest time of my career…so far. I have to thank every promotor who booked me, every opponent I wrestled, and every fan who supported me in some way. There’s way too many people to thank. I love you all. There’s no way to wrap up these 5 years in a social media post…it’ll have to wait for the book. From the moment I got released, I knew I couldn’t focus on proving people wrong. I wanted to prove myself and my fans right…and I believe I did that. I’m often asked for advice. My advice is don’t quit. You might make it if you don’t. You definitely won’t make it if you do. I took my own advice. I never quit. My goal was to get back to WWE. And as of last night, January 2, 2026, I am back in WWE…MATT CARDONA is in WWE. I am Alwayz Ready and I’M NOT FINISHED! (Buy my new shirt on http://WWEShop.com)