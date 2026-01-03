It’s a good thing Matt Cardona is “Alwayz Ready.”

Because heading into 2026, he got the call.

The one he’s been waiting on.

Following his surprise return in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament near the end of 2025 to determine the final-ever opponent for the retirement match of WWE legend John Cena, Matt Cardona has once again resurfaced in WWE.

Formerly known as Zack Ryder during his initial run in WWE many years ago, Cardona has made a name for himself as “The Death Match King” and “The Indy God” on the independent pro wrestling scene since then, ultimately landing in TNA Wrestling and supplementing it with various appearances for GCW and other promotions.

During the first episode of WWE SmackDown of the New Year of 2026 on January 2 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, Cardona resurfaced, making his surprise return to WWE television as an opponent for Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly.

While making his way to the ring for the match, which he ultimately won via his Rough Ryder finisher, Cardona’s WWE signing and position on the main roster on SmackDown was confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary on the broadcast, where the veteran WWE play-by-play announcer mentioned that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed him of the breaking news.

