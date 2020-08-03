Matt Cardona Speaks On His Current AEW Deal, Says He’s Aiming To Win The TNT Championship

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) spoke with Sportskeeda where the former multi-time champion confirmed that following his AEW debut last week he’s on a per-appearance contract with AEW, but that won’t be stopping his attempts at going for the promotion’s top prizes.
Yes so there’s a couple appearances, a few appearances right now but listen… I’m not here for a little vacation. I’m here to win the TNT Title, the AEW Title, to get all those action figures! I’m here because I want to be here. You know what I’m saying? So we’ll get there. Just stayed tuned. Everybody just take a chill pill and relax and enjoy the show!
Cardona is set to team with Cody Rhodes to face off against The Dark Order on this week’s episode. Full interview can be found here.
