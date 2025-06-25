Since parting ways with WWE, Shotzi Blackheart has taken to calling herself “The Indy God,” a move that’s clearly riled up Matt Cardona. The two are on a collision course that’s set to culminate in a showdown on July 11.

Tensions between the two escalated on June 24 when Cardona ambushed Shotzi with a steel chair, hijacked her signature tank, and ran over her arm during his getaway.

“I just ran over Shotzi’s arm with her own tank,” Cardona posted on X. “You’ve been served!!! I AM THE REAL INDY GOD & DEATHMATCH KING! Big thanks to my Process Server!”

Shotzi fired back online, reacting to the attack and calling for the stakes to be raised when they meet.

“I’m waiting to get X-rays and this idiot posts proof of his assault on me,” she wrote. “Brett Lauderdale: July 11th better be a DEATHMATCH!!!!”