Matt Cardona had a tough night in the office on Friday evening.

The WWE Superstar suffered an injury during a match taped before the live episode of WWE SmackDown on March 13 in Phoenix, AZ.

Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in his past run in WWE, recently returned to the company after taking part in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament as a surprise entrant.

During a tag-team match that he was taking part in that was taped on 3/13 in Phoenix before the SmackDown show, Cardona suffered a bad cut on his head that required multiple staples.

“Tonight on WWE Main Event, I tasted my own blood for the first time in a long time,” Cardona wrote via X as the caption to multiple photos showing him getting staples to close the wound (see photos below). “And I felt ALIVE!”