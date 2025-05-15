Matt Cardona recently appeared as a guest on the wildly popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Complete” Matt Cardona spoke about still finding a way back to WWE, being surprised that he hasn’t returned yet, a potential Royal Rumble return as Zack Ryder, if he would accept an AEW contract, as well as how much longer he plans to continue wrestling before retiring.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On still finding a way back to WWE or AEW: “I’ve said this a million times. When I got released, it wasn’t like, what can I do to get back to WWE or get to AEW? [It was] What can I do to prove myself right? And, oh my God, even saying that again and again and again, for five years, I’ve been saying that I don’t want to prove people wrong, I want to prove myself right and my fans right. It makes me sick to say because I feel like I’ve said it so many times, but it’s the truth. I feel like I have. But man, like, what else do we need to do to get back there?”

On being surprised that he hasn’t returned: “Honestly? Yeah. But obviously I’m missing something, I don’t know what it is. Listen, people say to me all the time, especially since we just had WrestleMania, WrestleCon. Thousands of people, probably every other fan, if not every fan. ‘When are you coming back?’ Well, it’s not up to me. Or at the WrestleMania Hotel. Thanks, Chelsea for letting me stay in a hotel room for free. Saved me some money. Great hotel. Great Steakhouse, too. But so many people from the office or other wrestling, ‘Hey, man, when are you coming back?’ It’s like, I don’t know. I’ve reached out many times. I shouldn’t say many, a few times, every couple months when something cool happens or I have something to say, hey, look what I’m doing. There’s been no offer. Everything’s very nice, professional, but there’s no offer. And you know what, it is what it is, I’m gonna keep working my ass off.”

On a possible Royal Rumble return as Zack Ryder: “I’ve had gear ready every single year. So this is the truth. So I always have gear. I’m always ready. I always have gear where the trunks are the same, but the knee pads are interchangeable, the ZR or an MC.”

On not being opposed to returning as Zack Ryder: “It’s not my first choice. I think Zack Ryder is dead, and I don’t mean that in a negative way. Zack Ryder set me up for Matt Cardona. But I mean, obviously WWE thought Zack Ryder was dead. They fired me five years ago. And my Matt Cardona name. I feel like I’ve done these interviews for five years. And again, this is like how many times have I said this? But I don’t care how you define success, money, accolades, happiness, this is the most successful I’ve ever been in my career as Matt Cardona, but it’s because Zack Ryder and WWE set me up for that.”

On whether he would accept an AEW contract: “If it made sense. I don’t want to be anywhere just to be a guy on the roster. And I know there’s no guarantees in pro wrestling, but I need like intent, like we see you doing this, or we envision you being here. I don’t want to just collect a check. Been there, done that.”

On how much longer he intends to wrestle: “Until the wheels fall off. I love it. Listen, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I feel like I’m not missing a beat. Do I do the most acrobatic, technical stuff? No. But I’m the same wrestler I was when I was 18. I’m still moving the same. Of course I’ve grown and gotten better and stuff like that. But I feel like I’m at the top of my game in the ring. I don’t care who I’m in the ring with. I feel like I bring out the best in them. This is gonna sound ridiculous, but when Jericho and I were having that little AEW thing, he compared me to Bret Hart. I was like, that’s pretty ridiculous, but I’m like, you know what? That’s a great compliment, because I feel like Bret Hart could have a match with anybody and could adapt to anyone’s style. Listen I’m not saying I’m Bret Hart, cause I know this is gonna turn into Matt Corona says he’s as good as Bret Hart. No, I don’t think I’m as good as Bret Hart, the best there ever is. But I do feel like I can adapt to any style, whether it be a high flyer or a death match guy, or just anybody. I can have a great match with anybody, and I feel like that’s one of my best qualities.”