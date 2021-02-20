Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about his wedding to Chelsea Green being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was supposed to be this past New Year’s Eve. We were going to do it in Vegas and then when we realized all this (Covid) was going down we were like, this is not going to happen. Luckily, we cancenceled it before we got into the serious planning. We picked a venue but we didn’t pick the main course. We didn’t get that far, so it wasn’t as heartbreaking as so many people’s weddings who had to get cancelled numerous times. We just don’t know when it’s going to be because we don’t know when we will be able to do it. (Chris Van Vliet notes Chelsea’s family would be coming in from Canada). She kind of just wants to go into the courtroom or whatever, but, if we’re going to spend all this money, let’s make the real wedding. I don’t want to go to the courtroom now and then spend the money later. I won’t want to do it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co