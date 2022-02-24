Matt Cardona did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:
Getting over with fans through his Z! True Long Island Story show on YouTube:
“I opened up the floodgates for this whole generation of wrestlers to get over [by] using the internet with my YouTube show, and now I’m showing you don’t need WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler,” Cardona says. “I’m proving that you can bust your ass and do it your way.”
Being the NWA World Heavyweight Champion:
“This is my opportunity to be the top guy,” says Cardona, who will defend the title next month against former champ Nick Aldis at the NWA’s Crockett Cup. “But just because I’m in this position doesn’t mean I’m going to sugarcoat how I feel. When I was a kid growing up, I thought the NWA was old, dated and boring. I was a WWF fan. Now it’s 30 years later and I still think the NWA is old and dated and boring. I’m here to save the place, even if I’m getting booed for it.”