Matt Cardona did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Getting over with fans through his Z! True Long Island Story show on YouTube:

“I opened up the floodgates for this whole generation of wrestlers to get over [by] using the internet with my YouTube show, and now I’m showing you don’t need WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler,” Cardona says. “I’m proving that you can bust your ass and do it your way.”

Being the NWA World Heavyweight Champion: