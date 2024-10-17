Matt Cardona believes his wife, Chelsea Green, will eventually become a babyface.

During a recent appearance on the “Instinct Culture” podcast, the self-proclaimed “Indy God” gave his prediction that Green will have an organic babyface turn due to the way the fans are already reacting to her. He said,

“The fans, they’re not stupid. It’s 2024, and they see how good she is; they see how entertaining she is. They see how hard she works. I think she’s going to be a situation where the fans turn her. It’s not gonna be some storyline turn; it’s just organically gonna happen, and the fans are just gonna, they’re gonna start — they’re already cheering for her. They’re already laughing for her. But I think it’s gonna become so much more obvious.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the upcoming Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER match that will be taking place at next month’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

On Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER: “It doesn’t matter who wins, who loses title-wise, but you’re going to have bragging rights, and trust me, that is a thing. It’s a thing in perception. And WWE was the greatest place where your perception is reality.”

On a potential clean win for GUNTHER: “If GUNTHER beats Cody, if there’s interference, then you’re fine, but if GUNTHER beats Cody clean, then technically Cody isn’t as good as GUNTHER. And if Cody beats GUNTHER clean, then technically, GUNTHER isn’t as good as Cody and all that hard work that Seth Rollins and the WWE did to get that title over, then that title is the secondary title. These are the hard things that you have to think about when you’re doing such title versus title.”