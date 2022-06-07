NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona recently joined the Under The Ring program with host Phil Strum, where Cardona pitched to be Ric Flair’s final opponent, and is even willing to put the Ten Pounds of Gold on the line against the Nature Boy. Cardona explains that the story writes itself since Flair is forever linked to the NWA title. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would put his title on the line for Ric Flair’s final match:

“Would it be too cheap to say that I want to have Ric Flair’s last match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship? I mean that’s the talk of the wrestling business right now, Ric Flair having one more match. Does he want to be a 17-time champ? If he does, I got the Ten Pounds of Gold. I could put Sweet Charlotte on the line. Think about it. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair vs. ‘Always Ready’ Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Tell me that does not sell out an arena.”

How Flair is forever linked to the NWA title:

“I’ve heard the rumors of what the match will be. Abs I’m sure it’s gonna be a great match. I’m sure it’s gonna be fun for everybody. But don’t you think his last match ever should be for the Ten Pounds of Gold. You think of NWA, you think of the Ten Pounds of Gold, you think of Ric Flair, ‘The Nature Boy.’ I think it’d be fitting if he goes out, I won’t say on top, because I’d beat him. But I think at least give him the opportunity to be a 17-time Worlds Heavyweight Champion. That’s historic. That’s history. That’s the match, baby. That writes itself. There’s no team of writers writing that. That’s a storybook ending, win, lose, or draw.”

