Although Matt Cardona is no longer in WWE, he still keeps an eye on the product and recently praised The Miz.

The Miz is slated to wrestle LA Knight at tonight’s WWE Payback PLE from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA.

In a tweet, Cardona praised the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion, who recently surpassed 2,000 matches with WWE.

The Miz ended Cardona’s one-day reign as Intercontinental Champion in 2016. Cardona wrote: