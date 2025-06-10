Matt Cardona isn’t taking Shotzi Blackheart’s return to the indie scene lightly.

Cardona has voiced his disapproval of Blackheart calling herself the “New Indy God,” a title he clearly takes issue with.

To assert his ownership of the moniker, Cardona took to social media to remind the self-proclaimed “Ballsy Badass” that he holds the trademarks for both “Indy God” and “Death Match King.” He even went so far as to threaten legal action, name-dropping trademark attorney Mike Dockins — better known as the “Gimmick Attorney” — as the one who might come knocking.

.@ShotziWWE has 24 hours to publicly apologize to me and take down all posts referring to herself as Indy God and Death Match King. The United States of America recognizes ME as BOTH! I don't want to send @gimmickattorney after you…but I will! THIS IS NOT A JOKE! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 10, 2025

ALL HAIL the NEW Indy God Deathmatch King SHOTZI FN BLACKHEART! — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 10, 2025



On the May 27th episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne — with help from Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx — ended Stephanie Vaquer’s reign to capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

Now in the second week of her title reign, Jayne appeared on the “Busted Busted Open” podcast to reflect on this chapter of her career. She described the victory as a moment of validation, explaining that she always believed she was meant for more than just tag team success. She said,

“I feel like it was validation, because I feel like I’ve always known I was capable of more than just being a tag team wrestler. It was just waiting for the right opportunity to show the world that. I feel like I have been in so many factions. I kind of just hopped around for a while so you never really saw that other side of me. But now I feel it is my chance to show the world that what you thought of me is not what I am and I am just getting started and I have so much more to show everybody.”

She added, I feel like it’s such a blur, to be honest with you. That whole night I feel like is such a blur to me. I don’t know if I was just laser-focused or I was trying not to get in my head. I don’t really know what it was. But it really didn’t even hit me until like two days later. I came home from training one day and I just started bawling, for no reason. But, I feel like that was the first moment that it really hit me. Before that, I feel like I was just on autopilot. Just go, go, go, go, go.”

After his surprising return at Money In The Bank 2025, R-Truth shocked fans once again on this week’s episode of WWE RAW by cutting off his signature braids and reintroducing himself as Ron Killings.

His return has sparked widespread discussion, with multiple sources refuting online speculation that the moment was part of a scripted storyline. Addressing the buzz on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the situation and weighed in on Killings’ potential moving forward. He said,

“I’ve been seeing so much stuff on social media, when I do look at it, about this — about Ron Killings. Pros and cons, you know what I mean, opposed to just being one of the guys that say, ‘Man, I’m just glad he’s back.’ You know what I mean? The thing is, if he wasn’t back in WWE, he’d be somewhere. He’d be working. All the chatter and all the people trying to quarterback this thing and figure out what happened because of what Triple H said. My thing is this, was it a work? [I don’t think so]. But, if it was, it would’ve been a damn good work, okay?”

Booker T added that the company should’ve turned the situation into a work. He said,

“You might as well. This business has always been about creating, am I right? I think firing him created a moment to actually have what we’re talking about right now. Was it designed that way? No. Was it designed for Cody Rhodes to win at WrestleMania, it wasn’t. But the outpour came out, well, we got to fix this. People go, was it a TKO thing or a Triple H thing. My thing is this, let me give people a little bit of insight on that. When the TKO people came in, Endeavor and all those guys, this was my first thought process. These guys may not know me from Adam, okay, so let me be proactive and get ahead of this thing because I could be next on the chopping block. The only thing I want to know is, guys, just give me a heads up. That’s it. Don’t think I didn’t talk to someone and say, ‘Hey guys.’ You know why? Because I understand, like so many out there perhaps do not, that this is a young man’s business. It’s a young woman’s business. Somebody at my age, if they’re not thinking about a phone call coming at some point in time, they’re delusional. They’re not thinking properly. So when it happened with R-Truth, I’m thinking just like I’m thinking right now when I’m talking to you. At this stage of the game, if I’m not thinking that way, I’m being delusional. No matter how many people out there with love and the outpour of support would hopefully come out and say, give the job back. Don’t think I would be expecting to get it, because I would know my number has come. That’s just fact. That’s it. Can’t sugarcoat it. I’m damn happy that R-Truth is back, damn happy. But people that was crying and trying to make this a race thing and whatnot, it pisses me off. It really does. I don’t think that’s what it’s about.”

Booker T added that he believes Killings is going to win a World Title. He stated,

“He’s not R-Truth anymore. I like that too. We might see a totally different guy perhaps, almost like Mick Foley and Mankind and Dude Love. Let’s see what Ron Killings brings to the table. I see Ron Killings winning the World Heavyweight Championship. That’s what I see. Put the title on him. How crazy would that be? It would the the biggest thing since, perhaps, putting the title on Mick Foley.”

