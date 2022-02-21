NWA world’s champion and IMPACT Digital Media champion Matt Cardona spoke about the success of AEW star Danhausen during the Headlocked Panel at C2E2. Cardona threw a lot of praise towards the Very Evil One, stating that his niche is what makes him one of the most unique performers in wrestling today. Highlights from the interview are below.

Gives a lot of credit to Danhausen:

“Let’s give Danhausen some credit here, firstly, he’s one of the hottest things in wrestling today. I have never, ever seen a Danhausen match, and I think most of his fans have not, do you know what I’m saying? I bet a lot of his fans have not seen an actual match. It’s just this f*cking Danhausen guy and all his videos and his merch, and his aura. He has figured it out. At these conventions he is always killing it, he always has a huge line, he appeals to so many different people, and he is unique. I don’t know how he came up with this, but he has figured it out.”

How Danhausen’s niche made him successful:

“You’ve just got to find something. Everyone can be a great wrestler, you have to find a way to stick out. Especially now with social media, it’s great because like Twitter, YouTube, it’s free, so it’s like free publicity. But, everyone has it. So you have to figure out your way to figure out your niche. Someone like Danhausen, f*ck, he found it. I’ve never seen a Danhausen match, but I love Danhausen, I am a fan of Danhausen match without ever seeing him wrestle.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)