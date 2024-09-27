The first match for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 has been announced.

During the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was backstage talking with Steph De Lander about her needing to take time off to get neck surgery.

As De Lander asked Marella if he needed any assistant help in running TNA, in came Matt Cardona, who taunted De Lander. He told her “we get it, you need neck surgery, go away already!”

Marella told Cardona he is a punk for the way he talks to De Lander and then informed him that it will be Matt Cardona vs. PCO at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

But not just in any match.

A Monster’s Ball match.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to emanate from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on October 26.