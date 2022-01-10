GCW has announced Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton for their Say You Will event on Saturday, January 15 the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Cardona will also be in action the night before at GCW Most Notorious in Detroit against Rhino. Here is the updated card:

Original ROH World Championship match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

ROH Title match: Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian

Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton

GCW World Tag Team Championship match: Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley

Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae

PCO vs. AJ Gray

Jeff Jarrett appears