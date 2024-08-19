Matt Cardona wants to be in the mix with the ongoing WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers.

During a recent interview on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling program, “The Indy God” addressed his return to TNA Wrestling following several months on the sidelines due to injury.

“There’s no good time to get injured, but that was certainly not a good time. I had just come back to TNA, I was just celebrating so to speak my four years of being released from WWE,” Cardona said. “Put out a video that got over a million views, but then I had to announce, oh, that video was great. Thanks for watching, by the way, I’m hurt and am gonna be out six to eight months. I busted my ass and I’m coming back in four months. My return match is next Sunday for GCW. Yeah, the doctor said six to eight months, I did it in four because I’m hustling. I love the hustle, I love the grind.”

Additionally, Cardona spoke about wanting to be among the TNA Wrestling talents that have been crossing over back-and-forth on WWE NXT television, such as Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace, just to name a few.

“I have so much more I want to accomplish,” he said. “I see that TNA is absolutely killing it with NXT, I wanna be a part of that. I want to get back in TNA, especially when Steph De Lander, my partner, my property, is marrying PCO behind my back. I gotta go and see what’s up over there.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.