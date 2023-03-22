A huge matchup has been announced between Bully Ray and Matt Cardona for Battleground Wrestling’s upcoming Legends Never Die event.

The WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend will be taking on the former NWA world champion at the show, which takes place on July 1st from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The loser of the match will be banned from the 2300 Arena for the rest of their life.

A feud thats raged for months will end with devastating results. Bully Ray vs Matt Cardona , the loser is banned from the 2300 ARENA FOR LIFE! Tickets are already on sale! Two men meet, one man loses everything! Tickets here https://t.co/baN3VzlLdm @TheMattCardona @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/TkFlDZI7Zq — Icons/battleground (@iconsconvention) March 21, 2023

Cardona and Ray have been calling one another out on Twitter since last year. You can read about the early beginnings of their feud here.