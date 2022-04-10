Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona won his seventh title this past weekend when he defeated Richard Holliday to become the new ASW champion. Regarding the matchup Cardona writes, “I must admit, @MostMarketable took me to my limit. Dick has a bright future in this business…it’s just not his time yet because I’m #StillHere!!!”

Cardona later jokes in a separate tweet that wrestling promoters should stop booking him because his bag is getting heavy with championship gold. His full statement reads, “Dear wrestling promoters,Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping. Love, Matt Cardona.”

Cardona is now the Internet Champion, the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion, the AIW Intense champion, the AIW Absolute champion, the NYWC World champion, the ASW champion, and of course, the NWA world’s champion.