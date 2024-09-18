The lineup for the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT continued to take shape this evening.

TNA Wrestling announced on Tuesday night that Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match will take place on the September 19 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

Additionally, it was announced that Spitfire will make the first defense of their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, Matt Cardona will finally make his in-ring return in a match against Rhino, First Class vs. Sinner & Saint, and we will hear from Joe Hendry.

