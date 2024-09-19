An update has surfaced regarding the return of “Pick Your Poison” in TNA Wrestling.

As noted, on Wednesday, Santino Marella, Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander appeared in a TNA digital exclusive video that announced the return of the “Pick Your Poison” match for the upcoming TNA iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, September 28.

It was announced in the video on 9/18 that Cardona had selected Rhino to go one-on-one against PCO in the 9/28 Pick Your Poison bout. De Lander simply teased who she would be picking before laughing and walking off.

On Thursday, TNA Wrestling confirmed who De Lander chose for the Pick Your Poison bout with Cardona on 9/28.

“Pick Your Poison RETURNS,” the announcement began. “Steph De Lander has chosen Nic Nemeth to go head-to-head with Matt Cardona in Spartanburg on Saturday, September 28.”

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.