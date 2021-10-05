During his interview with WINCLY, Matt Cross spoke on being able to compete in the Opera Cup. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s awesome. I mean, it’s just a huge opportunity for me, and that’s all I’ve ever asked for. Again, I’ve been wrestling for over two decades, and I just, even to this day, want and ask for a shot. And I feel like this is a shot. This is a chance to be seen. This is a chance to do something, and that’s all that I’ve ever asked for. It’s awesome.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.