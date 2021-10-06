During his interview with WINCLY, Matt Cross spoke about his upcoming match against Calvin Tankman. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s gonna be awesome. It’s my first time ever, which always excites me. I mean, I’ve been in this business now 22 years, so it gets harder and harder to find guys that I haven’t wrestled yet. So Calvin is one of them. It’s always amazing to see how you’re going to match up against somebody. I think that’s one of the insane things about what we do. We’re gonna show up that day, and whatever happens happens.

Styles clash, personalities clash, you never know what you’re going to get into. I think that I personally have my best matches against competent big men. So I’m looking forward to it. Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground. There were so many guys. Once it was Bronson Reed I wrestled in Melbourne, Australia. So many big guys I’ve just had amazing matches with, so if I go off that, there’s a lot for me to be excited about and looking forward to.