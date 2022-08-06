AEW star Matt Menard, better known as “Daddy Magic” from the Jericho Appreciation Society, recently appeared JOFO in the ring to reveal that he sustained numerous injuries during last month’s Blood & Guts matchup against the Blackpool Combat Club. Menard reveals that he tore parts of his shoulder, his labrum, and his rotator cuff, but fortunately will no need surgery. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he got hurt very early into the match:

“Very early on in that match, I kind of get dumped on my head by Santana. It wasn’t pretty. Ended up actually, tearing parts of my shoulder, my labrum, my rotator cuff. If you’re wondering, ‘Geez, Daddy Magic, early on in the match. Didn’t you climb to the top of the cage to save Chris Jericho? Did you climb to the top of the cage to save Chris Jericho with a torn shoulder, with your shoulder torn to shreds?’ The answer is yes. I’m basically a hero.”

Fortunately he will not require surgery:

“The good news here, is that it doesn’t look like it’s going to require surgery. We’re rehabbing it, injected some stem cells into the shoulder. The bad news is I will not be able to participate in the event for the IWS.”

