Could The Hardys pull a John Cena and turn heel at the end of their legendary careers?

Matt Hardy touched on this topic during a recent interview with WrestleZone to promote tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view event.

“It would be challenging, but it’s something,” Hardy said. “This is weird. I don’t want to compare us to John Cena, but I think there’s some. I think you could kind of compare to that in some way. Like, it’s very hard to turn John Cena heel because he is so beloved, right? I think you have that, especially with Jeff, because Jeff is so beloved.”

Hardy continued, explaining why they could ultimately pull it off, but it’s something that would be going against the grain for the sake of going against the grain.

“But I think both of us together, I think we could- I honestly think if we did something and we evolved into something that could be viewed as heelish,” he said. “I think when it was all said and done, it would just make us bigger babyfaces and it would be a fresh coat of paint on us. I think it would make us new and give us more layers and more dimensions when it was all said and done. Could we be a heel team that is forever hated? I don’t know if that’s possible. I don’t think it’s going to be possible for John Cena. I like how they’re even teasing that he might turn back babyface, which I think ultimately he will. But with myself and Jeff, I kind of feel like we exist in that same regard in some ways. We could do it for a little while and we could play that role. We could try and make some people. But then I think at the end of the day, people are still ultimately going to cheer for us because we’re such beloved figures a lot of times from people’s childhood now.”

The Hardys square off in a four-way ladder match for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships against reigning title-holders The Nemeths, as well as First Class and The Rascalz tonight at TNA Slammiversary 2025 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.