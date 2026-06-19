The recent departures and restructuring within TNA Wrestling have sparked plenty of discussion among fans, particularly following confirmation that longtime company figure Tommy Dreamer has exited the promotion.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (full episode below), TNA veteran Matt Hardy weighed in on the situation, pushing back on online speculation that the company is facing financial difficulties. According to Hardy, the changes being made are aimed at improving efficiency and reducing expenses rather than signaling trouble.

“We’re actually going in the opposite direction. They’re actually saving money,” Hardy claimed, referencing some of the claims online that TNA are in trouble financially. “The reason a lot of these people want to leave is because they’re being offered per-night deals, and it is what it is.”

Hardy also discussed the approach being taken by TNA President Carlos Silva, noting that Silva’s primary focus is on the business side of the company and increasing profitability.

“Carlos, his job, love him or hate him, is to streamline money and make the company profitable and maximize profit as much as you can. He [Silva] doesn’t have a wrestling mindset at all… If someone goes like, ‘hey, if I can’t get a full-time deal, I want to go, he doesn’t have a wrestling mindset at all…he [Silva] goes, ‘okay, if this isn’t working for you and you don’t want to be here, I’m not going to hold you up. I’m going to let you go.’ Which is definitely not the wrestling mentality, not something that Vince would do, not something that TKO would do.”

The comments come amid growing fan speculation regarding TNA’s long-term future and whether the promotion could eventually become an acquisition target. While Hardy acknowledged that anything is possible down the road, he stressed that he is not aware of any imminent plans involving WWE.

“So financially, TNA is okay. We’re not about to be bought by WWE right now. I know that’s the rumor. I think down the road in a few years that [could] happen, whatever. But right now that is not happening.”