Matt Hardy has spoken up regarding the Shane McMahon and AEW rumors.

On the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the pro wrestling legend claimed he heard the talk of Shane McMahon reaching out to top AEW talent was not true.

“He’s not,” Hardy said. “I heard from someone…none of that was true. It’s Matt Fiction, 100%, yeah. It would be wild.”

He continued, “Shane reached out to someone, I said like, ‘Why is all this talk of me and AEW, why’s this going on?’ People started texting me about it, and reached out to someone and asked them about it, which was interesting.”

