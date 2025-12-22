Matt and Jeff Hardy are sticking around in TNA Wrestling.

Over the weekend, it was reported that while there was no confirmation the Hardys had signed long-term deals with the company, the expectation internally was that new agreements would be finalized in the near future.

That belief was later backed up directly by Matt Hardy himself.

Taking to social media on Monday, Matt confirmed that the brothers are already locked in with TNA.

“BTW, we’ve been re-signed for a while,” Hardy wrote via his official X account (see below). “Merry Christmas, guys!”

Matt’s comment came in response to a discussion on the Mike & JD podcast, where the Hardys’ role in TNA’s recent momentum was highlighted. During the show, Mike Gilbert pushed back on the idea that WWE alone is responsible for the company’s upswing.

“The Hardy Boys have been great for TNA. Everybody wants to point to WWE as being the sole reason for TNA’s upswing in business but the Hardy Boys are very much a part of that,” Gilbert said.

The timing of the confirmation comes as the Hardys continue to deliver inside the ring. Matt and Jeff recently retained the TNA Tag Team Championships against High Ryze at Final Resolution on December 5.

They’ve also stayed busy outside of TNA, successfully defending their House of Glory Tag Team titles this past weekend with a victory over Lance Anoa’i and Zilla Fatu. The match featured a notable moment, as Anoa’i turned on Fatu following the loss.

The Hardys aren’t just back.

They’re still very much at the center of the conversation.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Mick Foley Being Willing To Quit WWE Over Donald Trump Controversy, But Not Vince McMahon