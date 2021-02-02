Matt Hardy has obviously been in the pro wrestling business for decades and knows how to get a reaction from fans.

In a new video shared on Twitter, the AEW star admitted that he does say some things on social media just to get a rise out of fans because he thinks it’s quite entertaining.

“You know what I really love? I love when I post something on social media that I know is going to trigger people and then I see those same people work themselves into a shoot, seriously it’s the best ever. They put their own narrative on it. They put their own meaning on it. It entertains the sh*t out of me.”

