Matt Hardy believes AJ Styles’ calm temperament and wrestling experience could make him an effective mentor for WWE’s developing talent. He also thinks Styles’ independent wrestling background could influence which prospects he champions.

Hardy made the comments while talking with Jon Alba on the October 30 episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. He was responding to reports that Styles could take on a larger role in NXT. A November 3 Wrestling Headlines update, crediting Fightful Select, subsequently reported pushback against the succession rumors and said Styles was not running the WWE Performance Center.

He wanted to stick around and do things behind the scene and help young guys and help talent. Maybe not be an active wrestler, but actually still be a very active person in the WWE and businesses around that or their partners and whatnot and try and give back. I think he’s very dedicated to it. He’s excited about it.

Hardy also referred to Styles doing agent work during a TNA visit, including calling matches and helping direct camera coverage. He connected that experience with his view of Styles’ attitude toward backstage work.

I also think he’s got the right mentality and the right attitude because he’s very cool. He doesn’t lose his temper a lot. He’s very chill.

Alba asked which parts of Styles’ mentality would be useful in a training role. Hardy pointed to his ability to work with different wrestling styles.

I think being cool and calm is very important. I also think he was very good at working so many different styles. He can do a little bit of everything, and I think that will be very beneficial. I think he’ll be able to look at people and help them, especially from an in-the-ring work standpoint more than anything else.

When Alba asked about leading a television show, Hardy acknowledged that Styles would have a learning curve. He stressed patience in dealing with wrestlers entering developmental from different backgrounds.

I think AJ, he obviously is going to be working on a learning curve too, because this is his first time actually doing these gigs full-fledged. But I think he has a super positive and optimistic attitude. He doesn’t blow up. He doesn’t lose his cool real fast. I think he has the patience that is needed to try and be the captain of that ship with NXT, because there’s a lot of guys that are on the slowest of learning curves, right? Because there are guys that are just starting, or some guys who were athletes somewhere else or whatever else. But you have to have patience. You have to be able to chill and breathe and not yell at them and not get mad, not get upset. And I think AJ has those characteristics.

Alba then asked which changes Styles might bring to NXT or developmental. Hardy focused on Styles’ roots in independent wrestling.

He was so familiar and just so entrenched in all that. Then he got an opportunity to do some stuff at WCW. Then obviously it was out of business and then there was TNA and then obviously WWE when it was all said and done. I think he’s definitely much more on the pulse of indie workers and he would be much more willing to give someone a chance than someone like Shawn Michaels would be because I don’t think Shawn is quite on that same pulse.

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.