Earlier today AEW star Isiah Kassidy took to Twitter and asked U.S. President Joe Biden to remove a video of Keith Lee catapulting him across the ring from this past week’s Dynamite, a moment that numerous fans have memed and joked about since it happened. Lee would end up defeating Kassidy in a pretty one-sided affair.

One guy who was not happy with Kassidy’s performance was Matt Hardy. The Broken One would go after his Private Party protege for the tweet, claiming that doing silly things like that is why he is unfocused. Hardy writes, “THIS IS THE PROBLEM. Stop trying to make everything a joke so Twitter users think you’re cool & funny. You should ONLY be focused on kicking ass, making money, becoming a champion & a huge star. Sick of this shit! My time is precious & I don’t have time to waste.”

Kassidy would later fire back by calling out Hardy for walking out on him. He writes, “The worse thing wasn’t even me losing on Wednesday. It was you walking out in the middle of my match. I got all the love in the world for you. But idk if I could forgive you for that…I guess erratic behavior runs in the family.”

Check out the exchange below.

THIS IS THE PROBLEM. Stop trying to make everything a joke so Twitter users think you’re cool & funny. You should ONLY be focused on kicking ass, making money, becoming a champion & a huge star. Sick of this shit! My time is precious & I don’t have time to waste. https://t.co/UVvY7pfIzt — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 11, 2022