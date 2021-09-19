Matt Hardy hilariously trolled the fans at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on Saturday night from the old ECW arena.
In a video he posted on social media, he told the fans that he would be bringing in ‘family’ to be his tag team partner.
Fans thought it would be Jeff Hardy, although he’s under contract with WWE, but it turned out to be HFO member Marq Quen of Private Party.
LOOK AT HOW EXCITED THESE "EXTREME" MARKS WERE TO SEE MY BROTHER TONIGHT! @2300Arena @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AEW pic.twitter.com/tkNXbfzGjz
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 19, 2021