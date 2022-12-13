Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.

Tonight’s AEW Dark matches were taped on November 4 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Slim J and Jeeves Kay

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Rhett Titus, Dean Alexander, and Rosario Grillo

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson vs. LSG, Chris Steeler, and Joe Keys

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

