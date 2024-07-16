Matt Hardy is coming to GameChanger Wrestling.

GCW has announced that the pro wrestling legend will be coming to their show in Cleveland, Ohio during WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland weekend.

Late Monday evening, the pro wrestling promotion announced that Matt Hardy has been added to the lineup for their GCW: Now And Forever show on August 2, 2024.

Also scheduled for the show are Matt Cardona, Nick Gage, Zilla Fatu, Joey Janela, Maki Itoh and more.

Hardy is scheduled to reunite with Jeff Hardy to take on The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships this Thursday night on TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.