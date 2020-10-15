On tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT superstar Matt Hardy revealed that he’s been medically cleared to return to action, and looks forward to getting back into the ring. The Broken One’s speech would be interrupted by Sammy Guevara, who send Hardy a video message and promised to end him once and for all.

Hardy and Guevara last clashed at the ALL OUT pay per view, which will remembered for the infamous table spot that knocked Hardy unconscious. Check out the full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.