Matt Hardy is a tag team legend and a veteran of the wrestling industry, so he knows great talent when he sees it.

The Broken One named WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin as a star he believes could have been bigger than what he is now if he came into the industry today. Hardy spoke on this topic during his Extreme Life podcast, where he explained that Benjamin’s in-ring skill would have been enough to catapult him to superstardom.

I mean yeah, he had a good run but if he would have came later, if he would have came now where you aren’t necessarily pegged into being a guy that might not the best promo or the best character or the best personality, just nowadays people can be just based purely on their athletic skill and what they can do in the ring and I think Shelton, he’d be a huge star right now, especially if he was just starting out.

Benjamin has accomplished a lot in his pro-wrestling tenure, including holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship three-times, the U.S. Championship once, and having multiple tag team title reigns. He’s also held gold in ROH, OVW, and the WWC. However, he never ascended passed the mid-card.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy spoke about WWE splitting up the Usos and why he thinks it was a bad idea. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)