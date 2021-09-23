During his latest interview on the MCW cast Matt Hardy spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and how he believes WWE cleared the R-Rated superstar just so he wouldn’t end up in AEW. Highlights, including Big Money discussing his interactions with the icon Sting in AEW, can be found below.

Thinks Edge would be in AEW had WWE not cleared him:

That was one of those things too. I think if they [WWE] hadn’t have cleared Edge and let him wrestle, he was going to end up at AEW. So they kind of had to go, ‘Oh. If we don’t want him to go, we got to let him have his way.’

On his interactions with Sting:

One of the first things Sting said after he was at AEW was, ‘I gotta tell you, they showed me the match you guys had, the Stadium Stampede. You know, when you went in the water and came out, you were a different gimmick. Like oh my God.’ He said that stuff was so great and he was just going into the whole thing. He said, ‘You know, I’m think I’m gonna do some of those while I’m here’ but he said, ‘You know, I feel pretty good. I think I can do a couple regular ones too’ and I said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘That’d be amazing’ because he’s had a clean bill of health from his doctor and his neck’s been good, healing. I’m just so happy to see him getting to go out on his own terms.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)