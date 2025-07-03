In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Matt and Jeff Hardy were asked about the growing partnership between WWE and TNA, and why they believe it’s happening now. Matt Hardy shared his thoughts, pointing to AEW’s impact on the wrestling landscape.

“I would guess part of it is AEW and its existence,” said Matt, highlighting the influence AEW has had on the wrestling world in recent years. The conversation then turned to the theory that WWE might be supporting TNA as a way to boost the company in an effort to block AEW’s rise. When asked about the plausibility of this theory, Matt agreed, recognizing the strategic value of such a move.

“I think that’s obviously a feasible option,” Matt concurred, acknowledging the competitive dynamics between the major wrestling promotions. However, when questioned whether this strategy was working, Matt was optimistic about the partnership’s impact on both companies.

“It’s helping us. No doubt. TNA is a company that has been around for over two decades and I think it’s an important staple in pro wrestling. They do a style that is more similar to the WWE style. It’s a good call and a win-win for everybody,” Matt said. His comments reflect his belief that TNA, despite its ups and downs, continues to be a key player in the wrestling scene, offering a product that resonates with fans while staying competitive with WWE and AEW.

Additionally, Trick Williams, a rising star in NXT, is currently the reigning TNA World Champion, underscoring the continued relevance of TNA in the current wrestling ecosystem. The Hardys themselves are set to challenge for the TNA Tag Team Titles at TNA Slammiversary, adding to the excitement surrounding the promotion and its partnership with WWE. With this growing collaboration, both companies appear poised to benefit in the ever-evolving wrestling landscape.

Source: Interview

Transcript: Fightful