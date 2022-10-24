Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW.

Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.

“Yeah, I think there’s a chance. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see,” Hardy said. “And it’s going to be really interesting to see how this scenario with myself in The Firm, how it ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows? This might lead to me being broken.”

Hardy continued and commented on how a pro wrestler must always evolve.

“I mean, you always gotta evolve. You always gotta freshen up,” he said. “I mean, you just can’t give – you can’t do reruns. Much like how professional wrestling is 52 weeks a year, new, first-content. We don’t do reruns in wrestling, you always have to move the story forward. You always have to evolve and the same thing goes when you revisit a different character.”

Hardy originally debuted his “Broken” gimmick in 2016 while with Impact Wrestling. This was then known as Hardy’s “Woken” character in WWE, which debuted around December 2017, following a trademark battle with Impact. The gimmick was dropped around a year later after he and Bray Wyatt had a run as RAW Tag Team Champions, known as The Deleter of Worlds.

