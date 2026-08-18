Matt Hardy has nothing but praise for Brock Lesnar following his retirement from professional wrestling.

Hardy and Lesnar crossed paths during the early years of Lesnar’s WWE career, with Brock memorably feuding with Matt and Jeff Hardy as he quickly established himself as one of the company’s top rising stars.

During a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm (see video below), Hardy reflected on what it was like sharing the ring with Lesnar, calling him the most intimidating legitimate athlete he has ever worked with.

“Brock Lesnar is truly the most badass real athlete I’ve ever been in the ring with, and I think most people go on record and say that as well. Brock Lesnar is on another level. He is a machine, man,” Hardy said.

“In the early days of wrestling, he was one of those things like, this is a guy I don’t want to piss off because I don’t want him to murder me. You know what I mean? Because Brock is that guy. where he could take you down, he could do whatever he wanted with you.”

Despite Lesnar’s intimidating presence, Hardy said he was also a consummate professional who picked up the business remarkably quickly.

“But Brock was great, man, constant professional, really good to work with, knew what he was, he understood wrestling very quick, loved working with him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hardy was asked to name his favorite championship victory from his lengthy career. His choice was the first WWE World Tag Team Championship victory for himself and Jeff Hardy in 1999.

“It was us winning the WWE World Tag Team titles in 1999 because that was our dream,” Hardy said. “And when we became huge wrestling fans, those titles were prevalent. They were held by the Hart Foundation and the British Bulldogs, Demolition, all of those great teams, the Brain Busters.”

For Hardy, eventually holding those same championships represented the fulfillment of a childhood goal.

“Those titles are the ones we dreamt of holding, and we were blessed enough to hold them.”