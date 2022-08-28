During this week’s “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed people who don’t like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The three wrestlers were among the first to join the promotion and help launch it with AEW owner Tony Khan.

“They’re very polarizing, all three of them, but Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks. People who don’t get how good they are are just missing out and they do not get pro wrestling. They may think they get pro wrestling, but they (haters) do not. If you are hating on Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, you’re a fu*king moron. I mean, it is what it is. They are great and I will defend them to my dying day because they are amazing. They are all groundbreakers. They have set so many trends. The three of those guys are one of the major reasons AEW is in existence. They really, really are. The stuff they did in New Japan was fantastic and they’ve all broken so many boundaries. They’ve gone so much further than anybody thought they would do. So I’m gonna say it again. if you have hate and you dislike Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, you are a fu*king idiot.”

“To go a little deeper on that, wrestling is subjective. I’m one half of the Hardy Boys. If you don’t like us, that’s fine. That’s okay. We’re not for everyone. If you don’t like The Young Bucks, I do get that or if you don’t like Kenny Omega. But if you don’t appreciate and you don’t like them from their professional game and their professional status and their innovation, their professional innovation of pro wrestling, then that’s where you’re a fu*king moron. That’s where you don’t get it. I will go on record saying that because they are. They are very, very special and they have changed the way the industry runs.”