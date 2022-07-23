On the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about former world champion Kenny Omega, how he thinks the Cleaner is one of the best to ever do it, and how Omega’s eventual return will be a huge boost to the promotion. Highlights from the episode are below.

Says Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the world:

“Kenny Omega, in a lot of ways, is like the biggest representative of AEW. Kenny is a very, very special performer, you know, and he’s one of those guy, like the Bucks, that’s very polarizing because he did a lot of comedy, he did a lot of schtick stuff back in the day, but he can go and he’s absolutely one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

Thinks Omega returning to AEW will be a huge boost to the promotion:

“I think Kenny Omega returning to AEW is going to be a huge boost to AEW.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)