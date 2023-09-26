On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy described Dolph Ziggler’s WWE release as “very shocking.” Ziggler was just one of the many names released by the company last week due to budget cuts.

“[The releases] just make people question like, ‘Am I next?’ It makes them walk on eggshells and it makes them very worried and anxious about what the future may hold even for them. It’s just tough, especially when you see those mascots, especially when you have someone like a Dolph Ziggler, who you think as long as he is around and healthy, he’s going to have a job and be employed because he’s been very loyal and very faithful to WWE. If he can get [a release notice], then anybody can get it more or less,” Hardy said.

