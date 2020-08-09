Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”

AEW superstar Matt Hardy released a new video on his Youtube channel calling out current rival and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara for busting him open on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Guevara whipped a steel chair at Hardy’s face during a scuffle, which led to the Broken One receiving 13 stitches. Hardy states that Guevara tried to kill him but failed before promising to “rid him of this business.”
Sammy, that literally could have killed me,” Hardy said. “Congratulations. You’re going to go down in pro wrestling history as the guy who threw the most dangerous, reckless, vicious chairshot in history. But that’s not the only thing you’re going to hold when you go down in wrestling history. You’re also gonna go down as the person who had the most potential — unlimited potential! But never lived to realize it because now it is my mission, my duty, Sammy, to end you. Not just physically hurt, it’s my mission to rid you of this business because you don’t deserve to be in the same industry. You don’t deserve it!
You took a chance on ruining my life. People, promotions, they’ve been trying to kill me — literally and figuratively — but they don’t succeed, and do you know why? Because I don’t die. I don’t die. I don’t die! I don’t do die! Can you say the same?
Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
