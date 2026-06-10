Matt Hardy recently praised MJF’s importance to AEW, describing the former world champion as one of the promotion’s most valuable performers and a major driving force behind the company’s success.

While discussing concerns surrounding MJF and reports that he may be dealing with physical issues, Hardy emphasized just how important he believes MJF is to AEW.

“MJF is the heart and soul of AEW.”

“He’s one of the guys that has carried that company.”

Hardy explained that MJF has consistently delivered at a high level regardless of his role on television.

“Whenever MJF is involved in something, people pay attention.”

“People care about what he’s doing.”

“People want to see what happens next.”

According to Hardy, MJF possesses a rare ability to connect with audiences as both a villain and a babyface.

“He’s one of those special talents.”

“He can be a heel.”

“He can be a babyface.”

“He can do whatever you need him to do.”

Hardy praised MJF’s understanding of character work and storytelling, noting that those qualities separate him from many wrestlers.

“He understands psychology.”

“He understands storytelling.”

“He understands how to make people emotionally invest.”

Hardy said those skills have allowed MJF to become one of AEW’s biggest stars.

“That’s why he’s become such a major player.”

“That’s why he’s become such an important part of the company.”

The veteran star also pointed to MJF’s ability to create memorable moments and compelling television.

“When MJF is on television, things happen.”

“People remember his segments.”

“People remember his promos.”

Hardy believes MJF’s presence is especially important during periods when AEW is trying to maintain momentum.

“He’s one of the guys that helps drive the product.”

“He’s one of the guys that helps keep people engaged.”

Discussing the possibility of MJF dealing with injuries, Hardy admitted that losing him for an extended period would be a significant blow.

“You never want to lose somebody like MJF.”

“He’s extremely valuable.”

“He’s a huge asset to AEW.”

Hardy concluded by reiterating how highly he views MJF’s contributions to the promotion.

“He’s the heart and soul of AEW.”

“He’s one of the most important talents they have.”

“There’s no doubt about that.”

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