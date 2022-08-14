On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One gave his thoughts on Triple H becoming the new head of WWE creative, a move that Hardy believes will be a game-changer for the pro-wrestling industry. Check out Hardy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Triple H being in charge is a potential game-changer:

“This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. I mean, on top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back. There are so many more people that have a better relationship with Triple H than Vince, Triple H, I have already spoken to people that are there, Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people I’ve talked to there with the current experience. So it’s great. It’s a very good thing. I also think it’s going to make the competition in the industry healthier as well. Because now it’s like, once again, I’m Team AEW. Whatever team I’m playing for, I am waving that flag til my dying day. But it is a good thing because there are people that could potentially leave AEW, they might end up going to WWE and they would be more apt to do that because Triple H is in charge. So I think that’s a super positive thing.”

On AEW’s loaded roster and how Triple H is more in tune with wrestling in 2022:

“[AEW’s] got a big roster. I mean that was by design, you know? They have plenty of people that you could cycle off. Each week, Dynamite looks different. Also, we’re building a Ring of Honor roster as well. So that’s definitely intentional. But it is a positive thing and another huge positive to Triple H running WWE now, Vince, it is what it is, but his views and his mindset about pro wrestling, were a little bit antiquated, and that’s no slant on him, I’m not trash talking him. It’s just because he’s an older guy. I mean, as we get older, it is definitely much harder to keep up with what is new and what is trendy and have your finger on the pulse of pro wrestling. Triple H is much more tuned in to 2022 pro wrestling, much like Tony Khan is. So I think now you have two guys who really have their fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling. So I think that’s going to benefit everyone.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)