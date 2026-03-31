The WWE Tag Team Championship picture took a chaotic turn on Raw, and one legendary team may already have their sights set on getting involved.

Following The Vision’s controversial victory over The Usos to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles, veteran tag team icon Matt Hardy weighed in with a passionate response that quickly got fans talking about a potential WrestleMania moment.

Hardy didn’t hold back when reacting to the title change, which saw Logan Paul and Austin Theory emerge victorious under questionable circumstances.

“It’s a travesty to watch The Usos get beaten by Logan Paul & Austin Theory for the WWE Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw,” Hardy wrote. “I bet the WrestleMania 42 crowd would go CRAZY if The Hardy Boyz beat their ass & brought the titles back home to our home, the WWE.”

That tease alone was enough to spark speculation about The Hardy Boyz potentially making a major return at WrestleMania 42.

Fans still remember their unforgettable comeback at WrestleMania 33, where Matt and Jeff Hardy returned as a surprise addition to a Raw Tag Team Championship ladder match, creating one of the loudest crowd reactions in recent WWE history.

More recently, the brothers competed on WWE NXT as part of the company’s working relationship with TNA Wrestling, where they are currently in their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions.

As for the title change itself, The Vision’s win didn’t come without controversy.

The duo had been relentlessly chasing tag team gold in recent weeks, backed by Paul Heyman, and finally capitalized in a match filled with interference and chaos. LA Knight was stationed at ringside on commentary, but things quickly spiraled out of control.

At one point, Logan Paul’s mother handed him brass knuckles in an apparent attempt to tip the scales. Knight tried to intervene, but the situation only got worse when IShowSpeed accidentally got involved after tumbling over the barricade, unintentionally knocking Knight out with the weapon.

Moments later, Paul used the brass knuckles against The Usos, paving the way for Austin Theory to score the pinfall victory over Jimmy Uso.

One wild segment.

One controversial title change.

And now, possibly, one legendary team eyeing a comeback on the grandest stage of them all.