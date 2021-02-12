AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter this week and commented on how his company defeated WWE NXT in the ratings once again.

As noted on Thursday, this week’s AEW Dynamite show drew 741,000 viewers on TNT while the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home edition of NXT drew 558,000 viewers on the USA Network. Hardy, who has been playing up his “KingMaker Big Money Matt” gimmick on social media as of late, responded to a tweet on the viewership numbers.

“The #KingMaker has made #AEWDynamite The King of Wednesdays. You’re welcome, @AEW! People love the Matt Hardy BRAND, especially our newest signee, Hangman Page,” Hardy wrote, referring to his ongoing Dynamite storyline with “Hangman” Adam Page.

Hardy’s tweet includes a quick clip from his November 2020 Elite Deletion match against Sammy Guevara, where he said, “The competition’s in the mud, I love to see it!”

You can click here for the full ratings report for this week’s Dynamite and NXT shows.

This week’s Dynamite featured a segment where Hardy convinced Page to join him at a local bar, which came just one week after their Beach Break win over Chaos Project. Hardy kept dumping his drinks out while Page drank up, and Hardy then talked Page into signing a contract that will allow Hardy to take 30%. Hardy told the camera man that he wanted him to witness the signing because Page was likely going to be upset when he sobers up and realizes what happened.

Hardy is scheduled to lead Private Party to the ring at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event this Saturday as they compete in a Triple Threat against the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Hardy and Private Party will then team with Hangman on next Wednesday’s Dynamite show for eight-man action against TH2 and Chaos Project. Hardy is billing his team as The Matt Hardy BRAND LLC.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Hardy’s ratings tweet below, along with a few related tweets to get an idea of the “KingMaker Big Money Matt” gimmick he’s been keeping up as of late:

The #KingMaker has made #AEWDynamite The King of Wednesdays. You’re welcome, @AEW! People love the Matt Hardy BRAND, especially our newest signee, Hangman Page. pic.twitter.com/ryNUCOLSYp https://t.co/uB83NS26kK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 11, 2021

Who would you wanna hang out with? A rich, handsome, stylish, talented, iconic, wealthy, popular, charismatic, smooth, thoughtful, generous, cool legend like Matt Hardy? Or a weird, emo cult like #DarkOrder? ADAM MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/k2PacGSDWu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 11, 2021

I’ve rented out this entire bar/restaurant for us tonight, Hangman.. The tab’s on ME, The #KingMaker Big Money Matt! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gMbEo5RX7t — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 11, 2021

My eyes are up here, Twitter. Stop objectifying Big Money Matt, the coolest damn cat in the room. pic.twitter.com/SreW8xBpFf — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 10, 2021

Q: Who has been there for Hangman @theAdamPage during his ups & downs?

A: Dark Order

Q: Who has been there for Hangman #AdamPage when it's convenient?

A: Matt Hardy WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/aphiwFZD1h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021

